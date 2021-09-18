The 35-year-old joined the newly-promoted Madrid club in the most recent transfer window after cancelling his contract with Turkish giant Galatasaray, and the move appears to have paid off with a dream start for his new club.

The hosts were already 1-0 up when Falcao entered the fray with less than 20 minutes remaining, thanks to a ninth-minute penalty from Oscar Trejo. Ismalia Ciss added a second in the 78th minute, and three minutes after that, he threaded an excellent throughball to the feet of El Tigre, and he blasted home from inside the box to the delight of the crowd.

Fans had queued from the early morning to get a ticket to see Falcao's debut, and the former Atletico Madrid and Monaco star didn't disappoint with a goal and a generally excellent cameo.

Vallecano faces Athletic Club in a midweek round of LaLiga fixtures, which could prove a tough test after the Bilbao club frustrated defending LaLiga champion Atletico Madrid on Sunday (AEST), earning a point from a 0-0 stalemate down the road at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Whether Falcao gets a start remains to be seen, but the fans will certainly be hoping for more of the same from their latest hero.