Real Madrid missed the opportunity to return to the top of the table in LaLiga as they fell to a late 2-1 defeat at Real Betis.

Zinedine Zidane's side had climbed to the summit with its Clasico defeat of Barcelona last week, but they slipped back below its bitter rival after Quique Setien's men defeated Real Sociedad 1-0 and could not reclaim first place after a below-par display in Seville.

Indeed, Madrid would have been fortunate to emerge with even a point, as Betis enjoyed the better of the contest and led through Sidnei, only for the defender to swiftly concede a penalty at the other end that Karim Benzema scored.

Former Barca winger Cristian Tello netted with eight minutes remaining, though, and Los Blancos' have now won just once – against the Blaugrana – in their past five matches in all competitions, with Betis picking up their first win in seven top-flight games.