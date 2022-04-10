Jose Luis Morales' penalty seven minutes after the interval handed the hosts the lead, and they could have been 2-0 up moments later, yet Roger Marti's spot-kick was kept out by Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Barcelona took advantage of that reprieve, moving 2-1 ahead within seven minutes of the miss thanks to goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Pedri.

Levante thought it had claimed a point when Gonzalo Melero slammed home from the spot with seven minutes remaining, but substitute De Jong popped up in added time to claim yet another maximum-points haul for the Blaugrana.

Daniel Cardenas kept out Ferran Torres' powerful header at the start of the second period, before Morales slotted home from the spot after Dani Alves blocked Son's run in the penalty area.

Levante squandered the opportunity to double their advantage from 12 yards in the 56th minute, Ter Stegen keeping out Marti's spot-kick after the striker's header had hit Eric Garcia's hand.

The home side was punished just three minutes later when an unmarked Aubameyang headed home Ousmane Dembele's cross from eight yards.

Pedri, who had only been on the pitch for seven minutes, put Barca ahead in the 63rd minute with a whipped strike from 15 yards after being teed up by fellow substitute Gavi.

Levante looked like they would secure a point when Melero powered home from the spot in the 83rd minute after Clement Lenglet tripped Dani Gomez in the area, just two minutes after coming off the bench.

There was still time for one late twist, though, as De Jong met Jordi Alba's left-wing cross with a superb header that flew past a helpless Cardenas in the second minute of stoppage time.