The first Clasico of the season between Barcelona and Real Madrid, originally scheduled for 26 October (AEST), has been postponed amid political unrest in Catalonia, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has confirmed.
Protests in the Catalonia region have entered a fifth day after nine separatist leaders were given varying jail terms - ranging from eight to 13 years - for their roles in the failed push for independence in October 2017.
Almost 100 people have been injured as protestors clash with riot police, sparking ugly scenes in the region.