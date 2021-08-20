WATCH every LaLiga match LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The Spanish capital giant continues to be linked with moves for Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, but it has ensured Benzema will be around to help any new arrivals settle.

A fresh deal for the 33-year-old was announced on Friday as the France striker pledged his allegiance again to the cause he joined in 2009 after beginning his career at Lyon.

"The story continues for me at the biggest club in the world," Benzema wrote on his social media accounts.

"What an honour to be here today, thank you for the trust that has been placed in me for so many years. Never give up. Hala Madrid!"

Benzema scored a double for Madrid in its opening game of the LaLiga 2021-2022 season, helping Los Blancos to a solid 4-1 win at Alaves.