Benzema's brace inside seven minutes quickly helped atone for Madrid's goalless draw with lowly Cadiz last time out.

Oihan Sancet halved the deficit in a frantic opening at San Mames, but the host side rarely troubled Thibaut Courtois after the interval as Carlo Ancelotti's side navigated the contest to seal the three points.

Victory means Madrid boasts an eight-point advantage over second-placed Sevilla heading into 2022 and a 17-point lead over defending champion Atletico Madrid, defeated 2-1 by Granada.

Madrid struck first when Benzema expertly whipped into the bottom-right corner after Toni Kroos's offload, before the France striker added a quick-fire second as he rolled past Julen Agirrezabala – Madrid scoring twice in the first seven minutes of a top-flight game for the first time since 1994.

Sancet responded by crashing a strike from the edge of the area in off the left post, with Unai Vencedor then wastefully curling just over as Athletic searched for an equaliser.

Kroos sliced harmlessly off target from range after the interval, while Inaki Williams fired narrowly wide and Raul Garcia blasted over as the game headed towards what promised to be a nervy ending.

Substitute Nico Williams then failed to slide under Courtois as Athletic, despite its best efforts, was unable to find a late leveller as Madrid held on for a narrow victory to make it 11 LaLiga games unbeaten.