Ansu Fati has signed an improved contract with Barcelona until June 2022, the LaLiga champion confirmed.

Fati burst onto the scene as a 16 year-old at the start of the season, scoring two goals in the first month of the LaLiga season, against Osasuna and Valencia.

Now 17, having enjoyed his birthday in October, Fati has started three matches for the Blaugrana and been used six times as a substitute.

The Spain international is considered among Europe's brightest young talents.