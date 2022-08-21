The host sloppily gave the ball away at the back and Pino made them pay with his sublime 73rd-minute finish into the far bottom-left corner.

Diego Simeone's side desperately tried to find an equaliser but could not do so and Moreno added a second deep into stoppage time, after Nahuel Molina was sent off.

Atletico were left disappointed not to follow up their opening victory at Getafe, while Villarreal's 100 per cent start in LaLiga continues.

Alvaro Morata should have given Atletico the lead within the opening minute, but his volley was palmed away by Geronimo Rulli.

The visitor grew into the game and went close after 10 minutes, with Pino firing just over after good work by Etienne Capoue and Giovani Lo Celso.

Villarreal found the net 10 minutes before the break, but the ball was adjudged to have hit Moreno's arm as he finished, after his initial effort came back off the crossbar.

Matheus Cunha had a great chance with 20 minutes left but could not convert when a teasing Angel Correa cross found him in the area.

Cunha was made to rue that miss moments later when a mix-up at the back let in Pino, who lashed in from a tricky angle to put the visitors ahead.

Rulli somehow kept the ball out of the Villarreal net when a Cunha header came off the crossbar and Carrasco nodded the rebound back at goal.

Atletico defender Molina received a straight red card for a petulant push on Alex Baene in added time, before Moreno added a second goal in the dying moments with a clever finish to secure all three points.