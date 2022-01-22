Diego Simeone's side looked like they were on their way to a third consecutive defeat in all competitions after Yunus Musah and Hugo Duro had put the visitors two goals up at the interval.

Matheus Cunha reduced the deficit in the 64th minute, setting the stage for Angel Correa and Mario Hermoso to secure the most remarkable victory with strikes in added time.

Atleti remained in fourth place, four points behind Real Betis with a game in hand, while Valencia stayed in ninth.