Lionel Messi scored a dramatic late winner as Barcelona beat Atletico Madrid 1-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium to return to the summit of LaLiga.

Real Madrid had temporarily claimed top spot after a 2-1 win at Alaves but Barca's victory put it ahead on goal difference.

Atletico had enjoyed the best of the chances in an engrossing contest but remains winless in 19 LaLiga games against the Catalan giant.