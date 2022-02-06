Madrid was eliminated from the Copa del Rey by Athletic Bilbao in midweek and, without top scorer Karim Benzema, were frustrated for large parts against lowly Granada.

But the introduction of Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic lifted Los Blancos and Asensio finally found a way through 16 minutes from time with a sublime strike from long range.

Carlo Ancelotti's side now has breathing space on second-place Sevilla, which was held 0-0 by Osasuna on Sunday.

Thibaut Courtois kept out Antonio Puertas' low drive and was the busier of the keepers in the first half until a late flurry saw Asensio and Isco test Luis Maximiano.

It was Madrid who went closest to finding a breakthrough before the interval when Carlos Neva turned Dani Carvajal's cross against the underside of his own bar.

Granada have twice drawn with Barcelona this term, as well as beating Atletico Madrid and Sevilla, and it continued to frustrate Madrid past the hour mark.

Ancelotti turned to Hazard and Jovic with 65 minutes gone and Madrid did not have to wait long for their pressure to tell, Asensio flashing a shot past Maximiano from 25 yards.

Asensio was denied a second by a fine Maximiano save, but his earlier strike proved enough to earn all three points.