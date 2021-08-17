Alba hits out at 'lies' over Messi's Barcelona exit August 18, 2021 00:54 1:18 min Barcelona defender Jordi Alba has refuted claims that his refusal to accept a pay cut lead to Lionel Messi's departure from the club. WATCH LaLiga LIVE & ONLY on beIN SPORTS | 2-week free trial News Barcelona Football laliga La Liga Jordi Alba -Latest Videos 1:18 min Alba slams 'lies' over Messi's Barcelona exit 1:25 min Kimmich: We have fun when we win 3:19 min Witsel and Akanji stay positive after cup defeat 1:37 min Lukaku back for 'unfinished business' at Chelsea 7:55 min DFL-Supercup: Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich 7:55 min Lewandowski double seals Supercup win 0:48 min Ronaldo slams 'disrespectful' exit rumours 1:00 min Martial delighted to link-up with Varane at United 1:07 min Murray makes winning return against Gasquet 11:18 min Osaka reduced to tears during Cincinnati presser