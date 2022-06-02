Aketxe nets screamer as 10-man Eibar beats Girona June 2, 2022 22:13 4:02 min Ager Aketxe produced a goal of the year contender to give Eibar the lead, and the away side held on despite going down to 10-men against Girona in the first leg of their LaLiga play-off tie. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Eibar Girona Football LaLiga -Latest Videos 1:39 min De Bruyne can't wait to work with Haaland at City 4:02 min Aketxe nets screamer as 10-man Eibar beats Girona 1:30 min Teenage ace Gauff sets up Swiatek final 1:28 min Salah still ruminating over Real Madrid misery 0:49 min Swiatek crushes Kasatkina to reach final 1:00 min Neymar fires as Brazil batters South Korea 0:46 min Real Madrid announces Rudiger signing 1:28 min Liverpool offers support to UCL final attendees 1:01 min Mancini promises changes after Argentina defeat 0:35 min Arnold hails Socceroos spirit in win over Jordan