Messi's future has dominated headlines following a public row with sporting director Eric Abidal prior to the 2019-2020 season being suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner – contracted until 2021 – has cut a frustrated figure at times this term after on- and off-field issues at the club.

But Manchester City forward and Argentina team-mate Aguero feels the 32-year-old will see out his career with Barca.

"Leo is a player who is already a symbol and legend of Barcelona, but things happen in football," Aguero told El Chiringuito TV.

"Many players have changed for Leo and he stayed at Barcelona. He loves the club, he identifies with Barcelona, he is comfortable and happy.

"No matter how many things happen, he will continue. Unless something catastrophic happens."

Messi had scored 19 LaLiga goals and 24 across all competitions for LaLiga leaders Barca prior to the campaign coming to a halt.

Barca was two points clear of bitter rival Real Madrid through 27 matches at the time of postponement last month.