The amazing stats which end the GOAT debate

In their fight to be the best, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have spurred each other on to reach unprecedented heights, with career stats unlikely to be replicated by two players in the same era ever again.

Both superstars pose a compelling case, but the key stats give Messi fans the upper hand next time they debate with their team Ronaldo adversaries.

And to whet your appetite heading into tonight’s Messi marathon, here’s a look at the mind-boggling stats which prove the Argentine pips Ronaldo as the greatest footballer on the planet.

Age

As much as we'd love these magicians to play forever, time marches on. Ronaldo is three years' Messi's senior, but we'd back the Portuguese to keep going into his 40s.

Lionel Messi – 32

Cristiano Ronaldo - 35

Goals

Lionel Messi – 697

Cristiano Ronaldo – 725

Appearances

Lionel Messi – 856

Cristiano Ronaldo -1000

Assists

Lionel Messi – 292

Cristiano Ronaldo - 222

Trophies

Lionel Messi – 34

Cristiano Ronaldo – 29

Minutes per goal

Lionel Messi – 99

Cristiano Ronaldo – 111

Minutes per assist

Lionel Messi – 238

Cristiano Ronaldo 365

braces

Lionel Messi – 133

Cristiano Ronaldo 125

Hat-tricks: