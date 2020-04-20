The amazing stats which end the GOAT debate

Watch a marathon of Lionel Messi tonight on beIN 1 from 6pm (AEST)
In their fight to be the best, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have spurred each other on to reach unprecedented heights, with career stats unlikely to be replicated by two players in the same era ever again.
Both superstars pose a compelling case, but the key stats give Messi fans the upper hand next time they debate with their team Ronaldo adversaries.
You can celebrate Messi’s remarkable career tonight on beIN 1, with six hours of his greatest games, goals and career achievements to date from 6pm (AEST).
And to whet your appetite heading into tonight’s Messi marathon, here’s a look at the mind-boggling stats which prove the Argentine pips Ronaldo as the greatest footballer on the planet.
Age
As much as we'd love these magicians to play forever, time marches on. Ronaldo is three years' Messi's senior, but we'd back the Portuguese to keep going into his 40s.
- Lionel Messi – 32
- Cristiano Ronaldo - 35
Goals
- Lionel Messi – 697
- Cristiano Ronaldo – 725
Appearances
- Lionel Messi – 856
- Cristiano Ronaldo -1000
Assists
- Lionel Messi – 292
- Cristiano Ronaldo - 222
Trophies
- Lionel Messi – 34
- Cristiano Ronaldo – 29
Minutes per goal
- Lionel Messi – 99
- Cristiano Ronaldo – 111
Minutes per assist
- Lionel Messi – 238
- Cristiano Ronaldo 365
braces
- Lionel Messi – 133
- Cristiano Ronaldo 125
Hat-tricks:
- Lionel messi – 54
- Cristiano Ronaldo – 56