Xavi wants standing ovation for Suarez

Xavi hopes Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez receives a standing ovation from Barcelona's supporters on Monday (AEDT) when the two sides clash in LaLiga.

The Barca boss said he ranks the Uruguayan alongside Samuel Eto'o as "the best modern-day Barca centre forward".

Suarez left Barca under frustrating circumstances for the former Liverpool star and his close friend Lionel Messi in 2020, with then-coach Ronald Koeman having deemed him surplus to requirements.

Barca's decision backfired as Suarez went on to propel Atleti to a second LaLiga title under Diego Simeone, scoring 21 top-flight goals last season.

The 35-year-old scored 198 goals for Barca between 2014 and 2020, netting once every 120 minutes, and said he was "disrespected" by the club when they decided to ship him out.

Xavi played alongside Suarez in his first season at Camp Nou, and believes the forward must be categorised as a modern-day great at Barca.

"I think he deserves a standing ovation," Xavi said while previewing the clash with Atleti.

"The best modern-day Barca centre forward, with Eto'o. He has been great. You have to welcome him with honour.

"The pity is that he couldn't leave with a great tribute because of COVID."

Antoine Griezmann could well partner Suarez up top, with the France attacker returning to his parent club.

Griezmann has played more LaLiga games for Atleti against Barcelona without scoring than any other opponent (11).

Xavi, meanwhile, is facing Atleti for the first time as a coach. As a player, he lost none of his last eight appearances against Los Rojiblancos in the competition (W6 D2).

Barca will move above Atleti should it win, though if Atleti triumphs, Diego Simeone will surpass Slovakian Ferdinand Daucik (234) for the most LaLiga victories by a non-Spanish manager in the competition's history.

Asked for his thoughts on Simeone's style of play, Xavi said: "It wouldn't be Barca's style, it wouldn't fit in, but that doesn't mean it doesn't have merit and isn't competitive.

"People wouldn't understand if we were defensive. They win and it's legal to play like that, but it's not my style. It doesn't mean I don't admire him. Cholo is a great coach, it's not a criticism."

Barca is well adrift of LaLiga leader Real Madrid, and Xavi understands that his priority is securing UEFA Champions League qualification.

"At the moment I want to enter the Champions League and then I don't rule anything out knowing the difficulty," he said. "We are 15 points down with one game in hand. We have to be realists."