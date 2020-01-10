Xavi offered Barca coaching deal: report

Xavi, who is currently the coach of Qatar-based Al-Sadd, was met in Doha by Barca's sports director Eric Abidal and chief executive Oscar Grau, according to Catalan radio station RAC1.

Barca confirmed the meeting had taken place, a two-hour gathering during which Xavi was offered a deal to replace Valverde, Spanish outlet AS reported.

However, Al-Sadd has been quick to dampen any rumours of its coaching making the move back to Camp Nou, with general manager Turki Al-Ali releasing a statement on Saturday (AEDT).

#AlSadd general manager Turki Al-Ali: Xavi going to Barcelona is normal and expected because he will be at his club, it’s his first home and he must return there in the future, but as of today, Xavi is the coach of Al Sadd pic.twitter.com/e4MeFYwIp2 — AlSadd S.C | نادي السد (@AlsaddSC) January 10, 2020

"The issue of Xavi going to Barcelona is normal and expected because he will be at his club and it's his first home and he must return there in the future, but as of today, Xavi is the coach of Al Sadd," the statement read.

"Xavi and his team are focusing on tomorrow's match against Al-Rayyan, and we know that a club with the size and professionalism of Barcelona will take to official channels to speak of such matters."

Barcelona has just flown home from the Middle East after defeat in the Supa Copa to Atletico Madrid in Saudi Arabia, a result that has piled yet more pressure on Valverde.

Xavi. 39, left Barcelona as a player in 2014-2015 after helping it lift a treble, and was a key member of one of the club's greatest ever teams. He was also a FIFA World Cup winner with Spain in 2010.