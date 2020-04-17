20 top players from Europe's biggest clubs will compete in the Stay and Play Cup - a FIFA 20 tournament supporting Global Giving's Coronavirus Relief Fund, which you can watch on beIN SPORTS & CONNECT this weekend.

The knockout tournament will run on beIN SPORTS 1 each night from 8pm-11pm (AEST), starting tonight with the Round of 16 and culminating in the semi-finals and final on Monday evening.

In addition to raising awareness through the Stay and Play Cup, EA will donate $A1.5 million to provide relief and recovery in vulnerable communities most affected by COVID-19.

Competition format

Each match will be a one leg 1v1 match with 85-rated squads, with the winner advancing to the next round and the loser being knocked out of the tournament. In the event of a draw after 90 minutes, games will be decided by extra time and penalties.

How to watch?

Round of 16 Part 1 - Friday 8pm on beIN SPORTS 1

Round of 16 Part 2 - Saturday 8pm on beIN SPORTS 1

Quarter-Finals - Sunday 8pm on beIN SPORTS 1

Semi-Finals and Final - Monday 8pm on beIN SPORTS 1

The players