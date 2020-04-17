Coronavirus latest
Watch Europe's stars in a FIFA tournament on beIN

You can still watch some of your favourite stars in action on beIN SPORTS this weekend, as they represent their teams in a special FIFA 20 tournament for charity.

Watch the Stay and Play Cup on beIN SPORTS 

20 top players from Europe's biggest clubs will compete in the Stay and Play Cup - a FIFA 20 tournament supporting Global Giving's Coronavirus Relief Fund, which you can watch on beIN SPORTS & CONNECT this weekend.

The knockout tournament will run on beIN SPORTS 1 each night from 8pm-11pm (AEST), starting tonight with the Round of 16 and culminating in the semi-finals and final on Monday evening.

In addition to raising awareness through the Stay and Play Cup, EA will donate $A1.5 million to provide relief and recovery in vulnerable communities most affected by COVID-19.

Competition format 

Each match will be a one leg 1v1 match with 85-rated squads, with the winner advancing to the next round and the loser being knocked out of the tournament. In the event of a draw after 90 minutes, games will be decided by extra time and penalties.

How to watch?

  • Round of 16 Part 1 - Friday 8pm on beIN SPORTS 1
  • Round of 16 Part 2 - Saturday 8pm on beIN SPORTS 1
  • Quarter-Finals - Sunday 8pm on beIN SPORTS 1
  • Semi-Finals and Final - Monday 8pm on beIN SPORTS 1

The players

  • Vinicius Junior - Real Madrid
  • Joao Felix - Atletico Madrid
  • Phil Foden - Manchester City
  • Trent Alexander-Arnold - Liverpool
  • Cezar Azpilicueta - Chelsea
  • Serge Aurier - Tottenham
  • Achraf Hakimi - Borussia Dortmund
  • Juan Bernat - Paris Saint-Germain
  • Justin Kluivert - AS Roma
  • Manu Vallejo - Valencia
  • Fabio Silva - Porto
  • Bruno Guimaraes - Lyon
  • Saif Khaoui - Marseille
  • Sergino Dest - Ajax
  • Mohamed Ihatteren - PSV
  • Jesper Lindstrom - Brondby IF
  • Mo Daramy - FC Kobenhavn
  • Nikolai Alho - HJK Helsinki
  • Jesper Karlstrom - Djurgardens IF
  • Nabil Bahoui - AIK
