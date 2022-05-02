Valencia denies Soler Barcelona agreement

It was claimed in the Spanish media on Monday that Soler, who is under contract until June 2023, will make the move to Barca for a fee of €20million.

Valencia reacted by tweeting "don't lie" and revealed they are in talks with the midfielder over a new deal.

A club statement said: "In response to a story published this Monday in Spanish newspaper Diario AS, Valencia CF deny the existence of any agreement – or any ongoing negotiation – with FC Barcelona for the transfer of Carlos Soler.

Don’t lie! — Valencia CF (@valenciacf_en) May 2, 2022

"The club are currently in an open negotiation process with the player and his agents to extend his contract with Valencia CF."

Soler has scored 12 goals and provided five assists for Valencia this season. Seven of the 25-year-old's strikes have come from the penalty spot.

Talk of Soler moving to Camp Nou comes amid speculation over the future of Frenkie de Jong, who has been linked with Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.