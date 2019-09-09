Umtiti cleared of serious foot injury

The centre-back left the France squad to return to Catalonia on Monday (AEST) after being hurt prior to the 4-1 win over Albania in Euro 2020 qualifying.

Umtiti, 25, had a check-up at Barca's medical facilities on Monday, which showed he has not sustained any severe damage.

It is unclear when Umtiti will be fit to return to action but it is likely he will be a doubt for Saturday's LaLiga meeting with Valencia at Camp Nou.

He lost his place in the Barca starting XI last term during two spells out with knee injuries, with France team-mate Clement Lenglet taking advantage and becoming Gerard Pique's usual partner.

He has been an unused substitute in all three LaLiga games of 2019-20 so far.