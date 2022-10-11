Spain football chief slams LaLiga clubs in leaked texts

The clubs believe Rubiales showed them "gross disrespect" in private comments, which were reported by Spanish publication El Confidencial.

Rubiales appeared to disparage the trio as his least favourite sides in the Spanish top flight in a conversation with his father.

These comments included Rubiales seemingly expressing his hope for a Sevilla loss to Real Madrid in a 2020 match, and a message where he ranked the three clubs bottom of his preferences.

Sevilla's 2-1 defeat to Madrid in the aforementioned game saw a Luuk de Jong goal disallowed, with Rubiales commenting: "They will be on my back about VAR."

He had previously written: "Let's see if we can wipe the floor with them, they are the teams I like least bar one out of all of them."

In a joint statement issued on Tuesday, the clubs called for a swift apology from Rubiales, who spent time at Valencia as a youngster between 1993 and 1995.

"Sevilla FC, Valencia CF and Villarreal CF come together to condemn the gross disrespect shown by the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales," the statement read.

"The conversations, in which he speaks with such contempt, animosity and arrogance towards the three clubs, are unacceptable coming from a person who holds a position of such responsibility and who must safeguard the interests of all the clubs in Spanish football equally.

"Sevilla FC, Valencia CF and Villarreal CF condemn Luis Rubiales' contempt and lack of respect towards the three institutions and, even more importantly, towards their fans.

"We also express the utmost concern for the possible consequences that his attitude could have for the clubs, as his behaviour is not conducive to transparency within the competition.

"Sevilla FC, Valencia CF and Villarreal CF urge Luis Rubiales to put things right and publicly apologise to the three clubs and their fans."