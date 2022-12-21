Simeone sends stern message to Joao Felix

Joao Felix has been linked with a January exit from the LaLiga side, with club CEO Gil Marin stating this month that the Portugal forward and Simeone do not have a good relationship.

Atleti head coach Simeone has suggested Joao Felix could be allowed to move on next month.

"I want the best for Atletico, we are going to celebrate 11 years giving everything I have for the team and the club to grow," he said ahead of the Copa Del Rey tie against Arenteiro.

"I care about winning, keep improving, growing, keep focusing game by game and then everything that can happen will happen.

"No one is essential, no one, and things will be as they have to be."

The former Argentina midfielder did, however, make it clear Joao Felix could still have a future in the Spanish capital.

He said: "I have no doubt that he is a very important player.

"He had a good World Cup, with an important job for his team, participating in goals and the importance that the coach gave him to develop what he has.

"Hopefully, we can have the best Joao he showed in the World Cup and hopefully he can represent himself in our team."

One player who will be leaving Atleti is Matheus Cunha, with is poised to join Premier League club Wolves.

"Cunha is about to sign with his new club. He is a boy who gave us everything he had, we gave him everything we had," he stated.

Rather than look to the transfer market for additions to replace those who leave, Simeone expressed his intention to look within Atletico's ranks.

"I'm looking inward. For the club, I'm looking at the boys from B, who excite me and are in a great moment," he explained.

"It is a low category to compare it with LaLiga, but they are very excited, [Luis] Tevenet is working very well and if we have to raise boys for the club it is the best thing that can happen to us."