Simeone among Atleti COVID-19 cases

Midfielders Koke and Hector Herrera and Portugal star Joao Felix also returned positive results in the club's latest round of testing.

The Spanish champion revealed all five are asymptomatic and isolating at home.

COVID-19 infections have been recorded at several LaLiga clubs in recent days, with Barcelona having had 10 positive tests this week alone.

On Thursday (AEDT), Real Madrid confirmed Thibaut Courtois, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde and Vinicius Junior had all tested positive for the virus, while Sevilla recorded five positives during the short mid-season break in Spain.

Valencia faces Espanyol on Saturday (AEDT) before most sides return to action on Monday (AEDT), with Atletico taking on high-flying neighbour Rayo Vallecano at Wanda Metropolitano.