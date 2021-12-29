Star Real Madrid quartet tests positive for COVID

LaLiga leader Madrid has had to deal with several positive cases within its squad over recent weeks, and is likely to be without another four players for at least its two opening matches of 2022.

Madrid issued a short statement confirming Courtois, Camavinga, Valverde and Vinicius were the latest players to test positive.

Los Blancos face Getafe in LaLiga on 2 January, before travelling to Alcoyano in the Copa del Rey three days later.

David Alaba and Isco were confirmed to have tested positive for coronavirus on 21 December, taking the total of Madrid players to have contracted the illness to eight in the space of a week.

Luka Modric and Marcelo had gone into quarantine after routine testing on 15 December, and Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio, Rodrygo and Andriy Lunin then tested positive the next day, along with Carlo Ancelotti's son and technical assistant Davide.

While Valverde and Camavinga have made 15 LaLiga starts between them this season, goalkeeper Courtois has started every top-flight match and winger Vinicius has played in all 19 league fixtures, scoring 10 goals and providing four assists.

His 14 goal contributions in LaLiga is topped only by Karim Benzema (22) in Madrid's squad, and the Brazil international could be a big miss for Ancelotti.

Madrid will be hoping to welcome back the players in time for its home match against Valencia on 8 January .