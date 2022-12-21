CARABAO CUP
LaLiga

Sevilla terminates Isco's contract

Sevilla has confirmed it has terminated Isco's contract, making the 30-year-old a free agent ahead of the January transfer window.

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The 30-year-old joined Sevilla on a free transfer from Real Madrid in August and made 19 appearances in the first half of the season, scoring once and providing three assists.

However, the playmaker has now left Sevilla, with the club confirming his departure on Thursday (AEDT).

Coach Jorge Sampaoli said that a decision on Isco's future was down to the player and the club.

Serie A heavyweight Juventus and Napoli have been linked with a move for Isco, who is also reportedly drawing interest from Premier League sides Aston Villa and Wolves.

Announcing his exit, Sevilla said in a statement: "The club wants to wish Isco all the luck in the world in his new professional challenges."

 

News Sevilla Football LaLiga Isco
Previous Xavi makes bold Gavi and Pedri claim
Read
Xavi makes bold Gavi and Pedri claim
Next Simeone sends stern message to Joao Felix
Read
Simeone sends stern message to Joao Felix
-

Latest Stories

>