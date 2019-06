The 26 year-old has signed a five-year deal with Sevilla, which paid a reported €15million fee.

The Brazilian, who passed a medical on Tuesday (AEST), now hopes to break into Tite's national team plans after his move to Spain.

Sevilla is yet to name its new manager Joaquin Caparros took a post supporting sporting director Monchi.

It is reportedly closing in on the former Spain and Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui.