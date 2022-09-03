Sadiq nets on debut as Real Sociedad holds Atleti

La Real fell behind early on when Alvaro Morata pounced to continue his fine start to the new season, but the hosts gave as good as they got in a first half that saw both teams hit the woodwork.

Having been introduced as a half-time substitute, Sadiq met Momo Cho's hanging cross to nod home a leveller, making an instant impact for his new club.

Diego Simeone's men stood firm despite the hosts enjoying the better of a lively second half, ensuring the two teams remain locked together on seven points from four games in LaLiga.

Atleti needed just five minutes to hit the front, with Morata on hand to lash home the rebound after Yannick Carrasco hit the near post directly from a corner.

But Jan Oblak was the busier of the two goalkeepers in the early stages, producing a strong save to deny Mikel Merino from long range 20 minutes in, shortly after the Sociedad captain had volleyed against the left-hand post.

Morata was denied a brace 10 minutes later when Joao Felix handled in the build-up to his sweeping left-footed finish, before Jose Gimenez rattled the crossbar with an incredible long-range strike as the break approached.

The host continued to push after Sadiq replaced Alexander Sorloth, and the 6ft 4in striker made use of his frame when climbing to power a left-wing cross beyond Oblak at the back post after 55 minutes.

The offside flag came to Atleti's rescue with 13 minutes remaining when Sadiq latched onto Takefusa Kubo's pass to lob Oblak, but the visitor ultimately stood firm to claim a share of the spoils.