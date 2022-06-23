Real Madrid starts title defence in Almeria

Xavi's first full season in charge of Barcelona begins at the Nou Camp against Rayo Vallecano, while Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid kicks off its campaign away from home against Getafe.

Elsewhere on the opening matchday, Sevilla travel to Osasuna, Athletic Bilbao host Mallorca and play-off winners Girona face Valencia.

The LaLiga season begins on 12 August and will run until a mid-season break for the World Cup in Qatar, with the campaign pausing on 13 November and resuming on 29 December.

LaLiga Round 1 fixtures:

Athletic Club v RCD Mallorca

FC Barcelona v Rayo Vallecano

Real Betis v Elche CF

RC Celta v RCD Espanyol de Barcelona

Cádiz CF v Real Sociedad

CA Osasuna v Sevilla FC

UD Almería v Real Madrid

Getafe CF v Atlético de Madrid

Real Valladolid CF v Villarreal CF

Valencia CF v Girona FC