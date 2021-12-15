Real Madrid stars Modric, Marcelo test positive

The experienced pair returned positive results in the latest round of routine squad tests and will now self-isolate.

Madrid, which beat Atletico Madrid 2-0 in the derby, is next in action on Monday (AEDT), when it faces Cadiz in LaLiga.

While Marcelo, 33, has started just once for Madrid this season, Modric remains a key part of Carlo Ancelotti's side.

The midfielder, who turned 36 in September, excelled against Atleti as Los Blancos moved eight points clear of Sevilla at the top of the table.

In total, he has played 18 times in all competitions this season.

Madrid faces Athletic Bilbao on 22 December before resuming its season away to Getafe on 2 January.