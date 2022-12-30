Carlo Ancelotti's side seemed set to be frustrated at the Jose Zorrilla Stadium in its first game after the World Cup break, with Benzema squandering a gilt-edged first-half chance.

However, the France international – who missed Qatar 2022 through injury – made amends after the interval as he converted from the penalty spot in the 83rd minute.

He then sealed the result for the Spanish champion with his second goal of the game six minutes later.

Valladolid has forward Sergio Leon sent off for dissent after the award of Benzema's penalty as Madrid dug deep to go one point clear of Barca, which hosts Espanyol in a Catalan derby on Sunday (AEDT).