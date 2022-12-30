CARABAO CUP
Late Benzema double sends Real Madrid to La Liga summit

Karim Benzema scored twice late in the second half as Real Madrid secured a 2-0 victory at 10-man Real Valladolid to leapfrog Barcelona at the top of LaLiga.

Karim Benzema of Real Madrid celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the LaLiga Santander match between Real Valladolid CF and Real Madrid CF at Estadio Municipal Jose Zorrilla on December 30, 2022 in Valladolid, Spain.

Carlo Ancelotti's side seemed set to be frustrated at the Jose Zorrilla Stadium in its first game after the World Cup break, with Benzema squandering a gilt-edged first-half chance.

However, the France international – who missed Qatar 2022 through injury – made amends after the interval as he converted from the penalty spot in the 83rd minute.

He then sealed the result for the Spanish champion with his second goal of the game six minutes later.

Valladolid has forward Sergio Leon sent off for dissent after the award of Benzema's penalty as Madrid dug deep to go one point clear of Barca, which hosts Espanyol in a Catalan derby on Sunday (AEDT).

