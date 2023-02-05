Real Betis defender Luiz Felipe's remarkable red card record

Real Betis defender Luiz Felipe has achieved a rather unwanted record, courtesy of his latest dismissal for the LaLiga club.

His dismissal deep into stoppage time in a 4-3 defeat to Celta Vigo was his third red card of the season in just 11 league appearances.

It was a case of deja vu for the Brazil-born Italy international, who also saw red against the same opposition in October – when he lasted just 20 minutes before he was given his marching orders.

Felipe featured in just two of Betis' next seven games in LaLiga, before a second dismissal of the season came against Athletic Bilbao in late December.

Absent from the side for almost a month before returning in January against Getafe, Felipe retained his spot for the subsequent match against Barcelona and the clash against Celta Vigo on Sunday (AEDT).

However, a third red of the campaign gives Felipe a unique disciplinary record, having seen red in two of his past four appearances and three times in his past seven.