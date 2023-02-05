CARABAO CUP
LaLiga

Real Betis defender Luiz Felipe's remarkable red card record

Real Betis defender Luiz Felipe has achieved a rather unwanted record, courtesy of his his latest dismissal for the LaLiga club.

Getty Images

Real Betis defender Luiz Felipe has achieved a rather unwanted record, courtesy of his latest dismissal for the LaLiga club.

His dismissal deep into stoppage time in a 4-3 defeat to Celta Vigo was his third red card of the season in just 11 league appearances.

It was a case of deja vu for the Brazil-born Italy international, who also saw red against the same opposition in October – when he lasted just 20 minutes before he was given his marching orders.

Felipe featured in just two of Betis' next seven games in LaLiga, before a second dismissal of the season came against Athletic Bilbao in late December.

Absent from the side for almost a month before returning in January against Getafe, Felipe retained his spot for the subsequent match against Barcelona and the clash against Celta Vigo on Sunday (AEDT).

However, a third red of the campaign gives Felipe a unique disciplinary record, having seen red in two of his past four appearances and three times in his past seven.

News Celta Vigo Real Betis Football LaLiga
Previous Asensio and Vinicius propel Real Madrid to victory
Read
Asensio and Vinicius propel Real Madrid to victory
Next
-

Latest Stories

>