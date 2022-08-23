Puig slams Barca for pressuring players to leave

The 23-year-old midfielder made something of a surprise switch to Major League Soccer this month after being deemed surplus to requirements at Camp Nou.

Puig made his Galaxy debut as a substitute on Saturday (AEST) in a 3-3 draw with Seattle Sounders following his arrival on a three-and-a-half year deal.

While Barca spent its pre-season in the United States, the former Spain youth international was left back at home with other players they were looking to move on.

Puig felt he deserved to be treated with more respect.

"It was a tough month because I had never seen that before, leaving players behind in Barcelona and going on a tour without them," he stated.

"Perhaps I understand the club's position, they want to put pressure on players to leave, but there are other ways to do it.

"It was really difficult being in Barcelona, training alone, with four other team-mates who were also there with me.

"After seven years at the club, being in Barcelona when all my team-mates are in Los Angeles playing matches, well, the truth is that it hurt me a lot.

"It's a difficult situation and sometimes you have to make decisions and they have made this decision but I don't agree with it."