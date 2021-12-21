Pellegrini rewarded with new deal at Real Betis

WATCH every LaLiga match LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The Chilean guided Betis to a sixth-placed finish in his first campaign and it sits third with 18 games of the 2021-2022 season played.

Betis is also through to the play-off knockout round of the UEFA Europa League, where Zenit awaits, and has a Copa del Rey Round of 32 tie with Real Valladolid to come early in 2022.

Pellegrini was under contract at Betis until June 2023, but the 68-year-old has been rewarded with an extended deal.

Betis confirmed the news on Wednesday (AEDT) and added in a statement: "The extension of the coach's contract represents an important step forward in the growth of Real Betis, betting on one of the most prestigious coaches in world football.

"The renewal process has been very fast given the climate of maximum understanding and trust existing between the club and its head coach."

Pellegrini has taken charge of 69 games in all competitions across his time at Betis, and his 48.2 per cent winning rate in LaLiga is the best of any coach to take charge of more than one match at the club this century.

Betis has won 27 of its 59 LaLiga matches under Pellegrini, a tally bettered only by Barcelona (33 wins), Atletico Madrid (36), Sevilla (38) and Real Madrid (41) since the start of last season.