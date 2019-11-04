Oscar Garcia takes charge at Celta Vigo

LaLiga struggler Celta - 18th in the table on nine points after four straight defeats - has turned to the former Barcelona player after sacking Fran Escriba following a 1-0 loss to Getafe.

Garcia's coaching career has seen him work in various leagues across Europe, including a spell with Maccabi Tel Aviv where he won the title in Israel.

He was also crowned champion twice in Austria while in charge of Salzburg and was most recently at Olympiacos, leaving his role at the Greek club last April.

Garcia also had stints in England with Brighton and Hove Albion and Watford, though he was only at the Hornets for 27 days in 2014 before stepping down for health reasons.

His first game in charge of Celta will see him return to Camp Nou, as his new employers travel to table-topping Barca on Saturday prior to November's international break.