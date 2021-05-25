Modric extends Real Madrid contract to 2022

WATCH LaLiga LIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & beIN SPORTS CONNECT
The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner was on an expiring deal but is now contracted to Madrid until June 2022.
Modric has enjoyed a glittering career with the club since signing from Tottenham nine years ago.
🎥 The moment @lukamodric10 extended his contract with us!#Modrić2022 | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/HMmGjt7sqS— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) May 25, 2021
He has won four Champions League trophies in that span and remains a key player at the age of 35.