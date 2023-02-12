Pedri strike sends Barcelona 11 points clear at the summit

Pedri's first-half strike earned Barca the tight victory which sent the Catalan giant 11 points clear at the top.

With closest challenger Real Madrid away on Club World Cup duty – which it won with a 5-3 victory over Al Hilal in the final on Sunday (AEDT) – Barca took full advantage at El Madrigal.

Pedri struck with 18 minutes played after linking up with Robert Lewandowski, who had a couple of attempts saved by Villarreal goalkeeper Pepe Reina.

Villarreal had the ball in the net late on but Samuel Chukwueze's strike was ruled out as Barca opened up a double-figures lead on Madrid, who have a game in hand to play.

Reina denied Lewandowski from a one-on-one inside the first three minutes but the Poland striker played a big part in Barca's breakthrough.

Pedri played a quick one-two with Lewandowski, controlled the return pass when it arrived to him in front of goal and calmly tucked the ball away from Reina.

Lewandowski was again thwarted by Reina when going for goal himself while Villarreal gave Barca a scare as Jose Luis Morales raced through and fired into the side-netting.

Both sides continued to create the occasional opening with Raphinha sending an effort across the face of goal and Alex Baena flashing wide from further out at the other end.

Villarreal edged the second period and believed it had levelled through Chukwueze, only for Yeremy to be flagged for offside as Barca kept a fifth clean sheet in six league games.