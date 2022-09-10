Lewandowski seal Barca rout after medical drama

Introduced by Xavi just after Frenkie de Jong's first goal of the season had put Barca ahead in Andalusia, Lewandowski slid in to wrap up the points.

It marked Lewandowski's sixth LaLiga goal in his fifth appearance in the competition, with no player having managed as many goals in their first five games in Spain's top flight in the 21st Century.

Yet a routine win was soured in the closing stages, with play halted and the players taken off the field after a medical emergency in the stands.

When the match eventually resumed after a 40-minute delay, Lewandowski turned provider for Ansu Fati and Ousmane Dembele scored as Barca saw out a rout that moved it top of LaLiga with four wins from five games.

Cadiz relied on the woodwork coming to its rescue in the 10th minute, when Raphinha's low effort hit the right-hand post.

Raphinha blazed over from Barca's next chance, with Memphis Depay showing a similar lack of composure after connecting with Ronald Araujo's knockdown.

De Jong tried a cheeky lob early in the second half, but it never came close to testing Jeremias Ledesma. Yet after a warning shot from Fede San Emeterio at the other end, the Barca midfielder was presented with a simple chance.

It was one he took, thumping a first-time finish into a gaping net after Ledesma had parried Gavi's cutback.

On from the bench, Lewandowski needed just eight minutes to put the game to bed – the 34-year-old's poacher's instincts on show as he tucked in a loose ball from a yard out.

The match was already over as a contest, but Barca added two more after the restart, with Lewandowski squaring for Fati to tap in before Dembele's shot squirmed home.