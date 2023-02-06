LaLiga to investigate more Vinicius racial abuse

Social media footage showed racist insults being shouted at Vinicius during Madrid's 1-0 loss at Son Moix, marking the latest in a string of similar incidents involving the Brazilian this season.

Vinicius has been subjected to racist abuse before and during both of Madrid's meetings with cross-city rivals Atletico Madrid this season, while individuals were charged after similar incidents occurred at December's fixture against Real Valladolid.

A statement released by LaLiga on Monday read: "Given the events that occurred in the RCD Mallorca-Real Madrid match, in which once again intolerable racist insults were observed against Real Madrid player Vinicius Junior, LaLiga is putting all the technical means at its disposal and working with the local club to identify those responsible, with the aim of taking the appropriate legal measures.

"LaLiga firmly condemns what happened and, as on previous occasions, will file the necessary complaints and appear in person to continue fighting, within its powers, against any type of racist act, behaviour or incident.

"LaLiga has spent years fighting against this kind of behaviour and promoting the positive values of sport, not only on the pitch, but also off it."

The league also called for supporters with any knowledge pertaining to the events to get in touch via a dedicated email address.

In December, Vinicius took to social media to accuse LaLiga of "doing nothing" to combat racist abuse from the stands, comments which drew a response from league president Javier Tebas.

Tebas described Vinicius' complaints as "unfair and untrue" on Twitter, adding: "I've been fighting racism for years. We are at your disposal so that together, we can walk in the same direction."

In the build-up to Madrid's Copa del Rey win over Atletico last month, social media images showed a mannequin, wearing a Vinicius shirt, hung by the neck from a bridge in the Spanish capital.

Both clubs and the Confederacao Brasileira de Futebol (CBF) condemned the incident, with Los Blancos describing it as a "repugnant act of racism, xenophobia and hatred".