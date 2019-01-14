LaLiga
LaLiga

LaLiga reveals March El CLasico date

Barcelona will travel to Real Madrid for El Clasico at 8.45pm local time on Saturday, 2 March, with the match to be shown LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS at 6.45am on Sunday, 3 March AEDT.

Getty Images

WATCH Real Madrid v Barcelona in El Clasico LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS

Real Madrid will host Barcelona in the second LaLiga Clasico of the season on the evening of March 2, local time, league president Javier Tebas has revealed.

Deadly Barcelona duo Messi and Suarez out-scoring ENTIRE teams

Santiago Solari's Madrid will be out for revenge at the Santiago Bernabeu after losing 5-1 in the reverse fixture earlier this season, a result that spelled the end of Julen Lopetegui's tenure.

Tebas confirmed that the second game had been selected for live broadcast at 20:45 local time on the first Saturday of March.

Madrid will hope to approach that fixture in an improved league position, lying fourth in the table, 10 points behind league-leading Barca.

 

News Barcelona Real Madrid Football laliga La Liga El Clasico
Previous The top 5 goals of the weekend
Read
The top 5 goals of the weekend
Next Atletico Madrid confirms Savic hamstring tear
Read
Atletico Madrid confirms Savic hamstring tear

Latest Stories