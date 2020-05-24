LaLiga chief wants Seville derby to restart season

WATCH LaLiga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & CONNECT

Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez confirmed on Sunday (AEST) that LaLiga had been given permission to resume behind closed doors from 8 June following the coronavirus-enforced hiatus.

Previous reports had suggested the first match would be played on 12 June, exactly three months after the suspension started, with Sevilla's home match against bitter rival Real Betis said to be the chosen match.

And while Tebas confirmed the derby to be his desired fixture, he revealed on Sunday that he is hoping to resume a day earlier, with kick-off to be set at 22:00 local time due to the intense heat in Andalusia's capital.

Speaking on the Partidazo show, Tebas said: "There is the possibility that there will be a match on the 11th [of June], which would be a unique match, with a possible tribute for all the deceased.

"I wish that date could be confirmed. We would like it to be the Seville derby, at 10 at night.

"Our idea is to be able to confirm the [dates for the] first four matchdays this [coming] week.

"The hours will depend on where the game is played, it will always be taken into account. During the week, the schedules will be late. On weekends, there will be three schedules."

Despite Tebas revealing his plan, confirmation of the exact resumption date is to be announced in due course.

Lockdown measures in Spain have been eased gradually over the past few weeks after it was hit particularly badly by the COVID-19 pandemic.

There have been almost 283,000 confirmed cases of the virus in Spain and 28,752 deaths – only the United States, United Kingdom and Italy recorded more fatalities.