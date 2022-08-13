Kounde the only new Barca signing not registered

Barca head coach Xavi on Saturday (AEST) revealed the club was "very optimistic" that its new recruits would be registered, but that all five might not be given the green light for their first match of the LaLiga campaign against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday (AEST).

It later emerged, owever, that Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie had been registered along with Ousmane Dembele and Sergi Roberto, who signed new contracts.

Centre-back Kounde's registration has not been sanctioned by LaLiga despite Barca having activated a fourth economic lever on Saturday (AEST).

It had been reported that Kounde may be the last of the five new recruits the Catalan giant has brought in to be registered, given the big-money signing from Sevilla underwent surgery to repair a minor pelvis injury in June.

Barca has been busy raising funds to try and meet LaLiga's salary limits and sold a further 24.5 per cent of their production company for €100 million ($146.1 million), having also agreed a hugely lucrative sponsorship deal with Spotify and sold a percentage of broadcast rights.

The Blaugrana have lowered their wage bill by offloading players and could also sell Frenkie de Jong and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who have both been linked with Chelsea.

Blaugrana head coach Xavi said he was prepared for the possibility that some of his new men may not be eligible to play this weekend.

He said: "We are working hard and everyone at the club is very positive. Maybe not 100 per cent [of the players will be registered], but we are optimistic. We'll see. The club has signed very well, I am very excited about the players we have signed. We have time until tomorrow and now we are very optimistic."

Barca is expected to make Chelsea full-back Marcos Alonso its next signing and it continues to be linked with Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva.