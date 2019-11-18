James' Clasico participation in doubt

James has been brought back into the fold by Zinedine Zidane this season after spending two years on loan at Bayern Munich.

The Colombia playmaker - who suffered a calf strain earlier in the campaign - has made nine appearances in all competitions, starting five times, though last featured for Zidane's side in a Champions League victory over Galatasaray on 22 October.

However, James could now be set to miss up to six weeks after Madrid announced the 28 year-old has sprained a ligament in his left knee.

Madrid's statement, released on the club's official website, did not place a timeframe on James' recovery, stating the midfielder would continue to be assessed.

Los Blancos face rivals Barca - who currently lead LaLiga on goal difference - on 18 December in the rearranged Clasico at Camp Nou, which was postponed due to political unrest in Catalonia.