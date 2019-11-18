David Cup Finals
James' Clasico participation in doubt

Real Madrid confirmed James Rodriguez has sustained a knee injury, which could reportedly rule him out of next month's Clasico against Barcelona.

James has been brought back into the fold by Zinedine Zidane this season after spending two years on loan at Bayern Munich.

The Colombia playmaker - who suffered a calf strain earlier in the campaign - has made nine appearances in all competitions, starting five times, though last featured for Zidane's side in a Champions League victory over Galatasaray on 22 October.

However, James could now be set to miss up to six weeks after Madrid announced the 28 year-old has sprained a ligament in his left knee.

Madrid's statement, released on the club's official website, did not place a timeframe on James' recovery, stating the midfielder would continue to be assessed.

Los Blancos face rivals Barca - who currently lead LaLiga on goal difference - on 18 December in the rearranged Clasico at Camp Nou, which was postponed due to political unrest in Catalonia.

