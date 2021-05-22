Griezmann snatches late win as Barca secures third

MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-WEEK free trial

Barca was unable to catch Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid in the top two positions on Sunday (AEST) after a three-game winless run that has increased the pressure on Ronald Koeman.

Without rested skipper Lionel Messi for its final-day trip to Ipurua, the Catalan side struggled for creativity against its already relegated opponent.

However, Griezmann acrobatically fired in nine minutes from time to earn a barely deserved win for Barca that made certain of third place ahead of Sevilla's meeting with Deportivo Alaves on Monday (AEST).