Griezmann snatches late win as Barca secures third

Antoine Griezmann scored an acrobatic late winner to salvage Barcelona a 1-0 win at bottom side Eibar in their final game of the LaLiga season.

Barca was unable to catch Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid in the top two positions on Sunday (AEST) after a three-game winless run that has increased the pressure on Ronald Koeman.

Without rested skipper Lionel Messi for its final-day trip to Ipurua, the Catalan side struggled for creativity against its already relegated opponent.

However, Griezmann acrobatically fired in nine minutes from time to earn a barely deserved win for Barca that made certain of third place ahead of Sevilla's meeting with Deportivo Alaves on Monday (AEST).

