Elche appoints Almiron after Pacheta's shock exit

The club confirmed Pacheta's departure on Wednesday in a significant blow to supporters, who had urged Elche to extend the popular coach's contract.

Pacheta took charge in February 2018 when it was in the third tier of Spanish football.

In 2019-2020 he masterminded Elche's promotion via the play-offs despite having the fifth-smallest budget in the division, as it first saw off Real Zaragoza 1-0 on aggregate, before then beating Girona by the same scoreline with a dramatic winner in the final's second leg on Monday (AEST).

It secured Elche's return to the top flight for the first time since their historic demotion from LaLiga for financial difficulties in 2015.

Almiron, 49, arrives having most recently worked at Al-Shabab in Saudi Arabia last year, though most of his career has been spent in Argentina and Mexico, with the likes of San Lorenzo, Lanus, Independiente, Xolos de Tijuana and Defensa y Justicia, among others.