Cardetti rates Ronaldinho over Messi

Ronaldinho enjoyed a stellar career with Barca, Brazil, Milan and PSG, winning the 2005 Ballon d'Or, World Cup, UEFA Champions League and LaLiga among other honours.

Messi – regarded as arguably the greatest footballer ever – has claimed a record six Ballons d'Or to go with 10 LaLiga crowns, four Champions League medals and more trophies.

But Cardetti, who spent a season playing alongside Ronaldinho at PSG before the Brazilian moved to Barca in 2003, told Crack Deportivo: "As a coach, for my team I would choose Ronaldinho at his best over Messi.

"I shared a year with Ronaldinho and he is a different player, he's touched by God.

"He always had fun; with the ball he was always doing things and he practiced a lot so that he could replicate those things in matches."

On Ronaldinho, Argentinian Cardetti said: "You see him in training, in matches and every move he makes is different from everyone," he added.

"Players like him appear very rarely and they are remembered in football history.

"I'm proud to have been a teammate of that kind of player."