Barcelona suspends first-team activity

LaLiga and Segunda games are off for at least the next two match days in efforts to combat the spread of the virus, that decision coming as Real Madrid established a self-imposed quarantine after a positive coronavirus test by one of its basketball players.

Barcelona wrote on its Twitter page: "Given the healthcare situation and according to the recommendations of the club's medical staff, the first team has suspended all activity until further notice.

"The decision was made after a meeting held this morning by the team with Josep Maria Bartomeu, Dr. Jaume Padros, the president of the Barcelona Medical Association and the head of occupational healthcare at the club, and Dr. Antoni Trilla, the Head of Epidemiology at Hospital Clinic.

"In the coming days, the players will follow a personalised and specific physical workout plan from their homes, supervised by the team's trainers."

The RFEF released a note to all its clubs, advising them to prepare individual training plans for their players.

"We understand that, at this time, the priority is the protection of players, coaches, referees and all club and federation personnel who are involved in competitions," it read.

"For this reason, we strongly recommend that all clubs also suspend all group training for all their teams as long as there are no official competitions.

"We recommend that each club develop an individualised training plan for its players."

There have been 4209 confirmed cases of the virus in Spain, with 120 deaths.