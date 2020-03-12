LaLiga suspended for two match days

Given the circumstances that are coming to light this morning, referring to the quarantine established in Real Madrid and the possible cases in players from other clubs, LaLiga considers it appropriate to continue to the next phase of the protocol of action against COVID-19," a statement on the league's website read.

"As a result, in accordance with the measures established in Royal Decree 664/1997 of 12 May, it agrees to postpone at least the next two match days.

"This decision will be re-evaluated after the completion of the quarantines decreed in the affected clubs and the other possible situations that may arise.

"LaLiga, as organiser of the competition, has proceeded to communicate its decision to the Spanish football federation (RFEF), the High Sports Council (CSD) and the Clubs."