Barcelona signs West Brom youngster Barry

Barcelona has fended off reported interest from other European heavyweight to sign England youth international Louie Barry.

Ligue 1 champion Paris Saint-Germain was rumoured to be eyeing the West Brom forward, along with several Premier League clubs.

But it is Barca which has secured the 16-year-old, who will now be part of the Juvenil A side having signed a three-year contract.

Barry has spent 10 years at West Brom, and made his debut for the Championship club's Under-23 team last season.

Formerly a Republic of Ireland youth international, Barry switched allegiance to England in 2019, making his debut against Brazil in February, going on to score seven goals in nine appearances.

