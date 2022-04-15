Barcelona faces nervous wait for Pedri scans

WATCH Barcelona v Cadiz LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The Blaugrana prospect was replaced by Frenkie de Jong at half-time against the Bundesliga side, which progressed to the UEFA Europa League semi-final with a dramatic 4-3 aggregate victory.

Pedri was struggling with a problem in his left thigh, and Barca coach Xavi acknowledged he was worried by the injury, adding: "It's very bad news."

Further scans on Saturday (AEST) were undertaken to determine the extent of the issue for Pedri, who was sidelined for an extended period earlier this year with another hamstring problem.

The news of the injury to the midfielder will further compound the disappointment of Barca's exit from the UEFA Europa League.

Pedri has played only 12 matches in LaLiga this season, starting 10. Barca has won eight of those 10, compared to nine victories in 20 without the teenager.

The midfielder scored in his most recent LaLiga appearance, a 3-2 win over Levante last Monday (AEST), his third goal in five matches at the time. He had scored only three times in his prior 46 appearances.

Xavi will have to make do without Pedri when his side hosts Cadiz on Tuesday (AEST) as it looks to cut LaLiga leader Real Madrid's 12-point lead.