Barcelona confirms stadium move for Camp Nou renovations

A significant venture for the Catalan side is currently under development, with the 'Espai project' seeing major works conducted at both Camp Nou and the club's wider complex.

Barcelona will remain at Camp Nou for the 2022-2023 season but the year after, in 2023-2024, will take temporary shelter at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Formerly the home of Espanyol, the Estadic Olimpic Lluis Companys is the fifth-largest stadium in Spain with a capacity of 60,713 and hosted the Olympic Games in 1992.

Barcelona's redevelopment of Camp Nou will see the capacity increased from its current 99,000 to 110,000 – making it the third-largest stadium in the world – and a roof will also be constructed to boost sustainability by utilising a heating and cooling system.

Confirming the move, President Joan Laporta said: "Barcelona will have the privilege to play at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in the 2023-24 season during the recently approved Espai Barca work.

"Work begins on the first and second levels this summer and when major work is done on the third level and roof, we’ll play here."

Arch-rival Real Madrid played its home matches away from the Santiago Bernabeu, which is under redevelopment, during the 2020-2021 season. Los Merengues hosted games at their reserve stadium, Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.